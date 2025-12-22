Certificates presented to award winning students

Certificates have been presented to Gibraltar Scholars, students from Gibraltar’s secondary schools who achieved Triple A grades or higher at A level this summer. Sixteen young people in total achieved Gibraltar Scholar status this year.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, presented the certificates at a ceremony held at Westside School last week.

In addition to the Gibraltar Scholar awards, a new Director’s Award was presented for the first time. This was given on the recommendation of head teachers to other students considered to merit special recognition for their work.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, addressed the students, together with parents and other family members, offering congratulations and encouragement for the future.

Dr Cortes also congratulated the students, noting that for Westside and Bayside students this was the first cohort to have completed their entire education in a mixed gender setting, having entered the secondary schools at the first co-education entry at Year 8. He also highlighted that they were the first to have benefitted from the new schools at the Waterport campus.

Gibraltar Scholars receiving certificates on the night were: Charlize Buhagiar (Westside School), Emma Dawson (Westside School), Megan Edmunds (Bayside School), Lauren Garcia (Bayside School), Eva Gerada (Westside School), Quentin McGlashan (Bayside School), Maia Norton (Bayside School), Tianne Payas (Westside School), Nico Perez (Bayside School), Lily Rogers (Bayside School), Nicholas Sene (Bayside School) and Kate Williamson (Bayside School).

Gibraltar Scholars who were unable to attend were: Grace Pedder (Prior Park), Yitzhak Bitan (Gibraltar Boys’ Secondary School), Gabriella Tsagkatakis (Bayside School) and Dominic Ody (Bayside School).

Recipients of the Directors’ Awards were: Reece Chipol (Westside School), Theo Dalmedo (Bayside School), Shanique Martinez (Gibraltar College), Jennah Santos (Westside School) and Rebecca Silk (Westside School), with Amelia Fairweather (Westside School) and Jayce Federico (Bayside School) unable to attend on the night.