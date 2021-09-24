CEV Vice-President Emma Labrador represents Gibraltar at the highest possible level in European Volleyball
After three weeks in Poland working as CEV Jury Emma Labrador has returned to the Rock. Her role during these past 3 weeks was as CEV Jury, which is the supervisor of the event and the highest authority within the event. The EuroVolley competition is the most important competition in European Volleyball and takes place...
