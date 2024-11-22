Chagos decision has ‘absolutely no bearing’ on other OTs, Starmer says

Britain’s decision to give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands has “absolutely no bearing” on its other overseas territories including Gibraltar, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said this week.

The Prime Minister was addressing leaders of the overseas territories during a Joint Ministerial Council in London and said the political agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands should not be of concern.

Under the deal announced in October, Mauritius will assume sovereignty over the Indian Ocean archipelago while the joint US-UK military base remains on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands.

The decision has since drawn criticism from the Conservatives, who accused the UK Government of surrendering British strategic interests even though the talks that led to the agreement commenced under the Tory government.

The Tories said too that other OTs should be worried by the move.

Against that backdrop, the Prime Minister sought to reassure the OTs during a meeting with leaders including Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“I do just want to just quickly touch on the issue of the Chagos Islands because I know you have talked about it, discussed it, and it’s been much discussed in the news,” Sir Keir said, according to a transcript of his words released by No.10 Downing Street.

“We inherited a situation where the long-term secure operation of the military base was at risk. There was no doubt about that.”

“It was a unique situation, with unique history and unique circumstances. And it has no bearing on other overseas territories, no matter how much other people try to spin it. It has got absolutely no bearing on any of you.”

“It was a particular issue that required a particular approach, and actually if you look at the negotiating mandate that the last government set out and what was achieved, and what the US President set out, you can see why it was important that that was the deal that was signed in that particular case.”

“So my message to you, and the reason I’ve addressed it, is because I know that it’s been on your mind, but it’s a unique set of circumstances, it doesn’t apply to anyone else and it has no bearing on our relationship with you.”

Sir Keir said his government was committed to working with the overseas territories “on the issues that matter”.

“We are absolutely focused on economic growth to benefit our communities and that is something where if we can unlock those opportunities on investment and solutions – that’s something we can talk through together, with different circumstances and different opportunities in each different territory but that question of economic growth is hugely important,” he said.

The Prime Minister singled out collaborative work on health and education, and on breaking down barriers to opportunity, which he described as “hugely important”.

And he underlined too that the UK would protect the security of all its overseas territories.

“I think security is probably a more important word now than in recent years, we live in a very volatile world where security is hugely important,” he said.