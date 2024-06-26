#ChaiWithPriya Rocking the Rock
Friday night saw multiple generations of Gibraltarians brought together to celebrate Melon Diesel’s 25th anniversary of the band’s album, La Cuesta de Mister Bond. For many, this was the first taste of seeing a Gibraltarian band make it big. La Cuesta de Mister Bond album went platinum and sold over 180,000 copies, the band going...
