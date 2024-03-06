#ChaiWithPriya The joy of reading and the love of books
March 7 is World Book Day and children across Gibraltar will be attending school dressed as their favourite story book characters. If previous years are anything to go by, there will be plenty of Harry Potters and Hermione Grangers, in the past years we’ve seen a few Gruffalos, plenty of Cat in the Hats, and...
