#ChaiWithPriya ‘The smartest person you know watches reality TV’
A recent TikTok trend had me hooked for hours where a content creator claimed: “The smartest person you know watches reality TV”. Many responses to the original video talked about how reality TV is a reflection of society and a study into sociology, psychology and anthropology in the making. There were responses from neurodivergent people...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here