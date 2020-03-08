Challenge group Mons Calpe reach semi-finals
Mons Calpe became the first Challenge Group side to reach the semi-finals of the Gibtelecom Rock Cup this past Friday. In the first cup match to be played behind closed doors Mons Calpe disposed of Challenge Group rivals Europa Point with a convincing 3-1 victory. The match was the first of this weekend’s matches to...
