Change at the top of District Grand Lodge of Gibraltar English Constitution

RW Bro Derek Rowland Tilbury was recently Installed as District Grand Master and District Grand Superintendent in the District Grand Lodge of Gibraltar English Constitution by RW Bro Sir David Wootton Assistant Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England assisted by other Grand Lodge officers.

Also present in the ceremony on November 4 were VW Bro R Levitt Grand Inspector of the Group of Lodges in Portugal, RW Bro Johnny Bugeja Grand Inspector of Irish Freemasonry in Gibraltar, RW Bro Paul Villalta District Grand Master of Scottish Freemasonry in Gibraltar and W Bro Keith Sheriff Deputy District Grand Master of Andalucia.

Both Investiture Meetings were well attended.

Later in the evening a banquet was held at the Barbary Restaurant, Sunborn Hotel to commemorate this major masonic event.

Sir Joe Bossano attended the banquet as a guest of the outgoing District Grand Master RW Bro Alfred Ryan.