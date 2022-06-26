Changes at St Joseph could spell new era for Blues as new signing arrives
Just a day after announcing new owners St Joseph FC have announced their first signing, moving away from what had become a trend of signing players from Spain. Saints latest signing comes in the form of a young talented centre back, 19 year old Connor Peters. Peters is described as “a product of the youth...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here