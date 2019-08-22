Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Sports

Changes in La Linea pitch allocations affects local club’s training allocations

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd August 2019

Changes in the policies governing the use of municipal pitches in La Linea, where priority is now proposed to focus on ‘futbol base’ from 16hrs to 21hrs has led to Gibraltar National League clubs such as Europa’s senior team to seek alternatives allocations to train. Officials from the club were this week understood to be...

