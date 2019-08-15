Changes in law for elite sports suggested
Gibraltar Football Association officials have indicated that there is a need to look at ways of including with the “law” changes which would cater for elite sports persons. With recent cases in which football has raised concerns over laws governing professional sports contracts and protections for both sports people and those involved in the events...
