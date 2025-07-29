Changes in the Gibraltar Methodist Circuit

The Methodist Conference has appointed the Rev Conrad Hicks as Chair of the South East Methodist District.

Meeting in Telford two weeks ago, the Conference also approved the appointment of the Revd David Barrett to be the next Superintendent Minister of Gibraltar Methodist Church.

Mr Hicks will oversee 17 Circuits and 169 Churches in the South East of England, Malta and in Gibraltar, starting the role on September 1.

Mr Hicks was appointed as Superintendent of the Gibraltar Methodist Circuit with pastoral charge of Gibraltar Methodist Church in 2023 at a challenging time for the Methodist Church in Gibraltar.

“It is with extremely mixed emotions that I move on to this new role. Despite being away from my family, I have utterly fallen in love with Gibraltar and its people,” he said.

“I have felt very much at home and am grateful that my new role includes Gibraltar and will require ongoing visits as I support the new Superintendent and congregation.”

“I also thank God that I have had the privilege to witness the rebirth of the Methodist congregation and its commitment to be a truly inclusive and welcoming community.”

Mr Barrett has spent the past 25 years as a chaplain in the British Army, latterly as the Deputy Chaplain-General. He and his wife Domini will move to Gibraltar in the New Year when he takes up the role.

“I am delighted to have been appointed serve as the next superintendent minister. It is a great privilege to be invited to take up this role,” Mr Barrett said.

“Domini and I are very much looking forward to moving to Gibraltar, making it our home, and getting to know people across the community. As we seek to follow God's call we do so with a sense of joy and hope.”

In order to enable a smooth transition during the autumn the two ministers have been appointed Joint-Superintendents and will be supported by a team of other Ministers and Local Preachers.