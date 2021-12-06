Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Sports

Changes to youth revealed to clubs as Moreno and Scott take key role and Technical Director given more scope to work

By Stephen Ignacio
6th December 2021

The Gibraltar FA have started a process of changes which will see Jansen Moreno and Scott Wiseman taking up a key role in youth football, whilst Technical Director Desi Curry has seen the doors open to allow him to focus more on his main role as Technical Director of Football within the Gibraltar FA.
This follows recent turmoil with youth football which saw parents and coaches threaten to hold a sit-down protest due to delays in the start of the youth leagues, and the continued departure of youth players into Spanish leagues.
The changes, some of which have been revealed to clubs and coaches involved in youth football will see Gibraltar international Scott Wiseman and Jansen Moreno will run youth football.
Jansen Moreno arrived into the Gibraltar FA this summer with a wealth of knowledge and top-level football experience after having worked for over 10 years in England at clubs such as Everton FC, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Huddersfield Town FC.
Forming a key part of the Association’s Youth Football Development Strategy on arrival Jansen was initially described to be actively involved in the roll out of Grassroots, Youth Elite and Coach Education programmes. He was also to take over the running of the under 17 national squad who performed well this year in international competitions.
The changes are understood will free Technical Director of football Desi Curry to focus more on his main role. He is expected he will focus on other fundamental elements that need developing such as coaching, schools program, disability football, plus oversee and advise the Gibraltar FA board on UEFA/FIFA matters. He will also oversee Futsal, walking football, veterans and all aspects of grassroots except youth which officials have pointed out requires the need of a specific person dedicated to it.
Observers have pointed out that the changes which will be seen are far from a removal of the now Technical Director, but rather an further endorsement of his role within the Gibraltar FA which will also free up the role to focus even further on research, forming and proposing programs and strategies on a number of different aspects of football to take the Gibraltar FA forward. This part of an overall strategy which is looking at improving the overall picture of how Gibraltar’s football can further progress into the future.

