Tue 1st Feb, 2022

Charitable poetry book in aid of Cancer Research launched

By Eyleen Gomez
1st February 2022

Poet Linda Moore is hoping to make readers laugh, cry, and experience a multitude of other emotions when they read her poetry book ‘Tiempos Vividos’ all in aid of Cancer Research.

“This has been my dream since I was very young,” she told the Chronicle.

“I used to always write poetry in English and then my mate told me when don’t you try in Spanish and I did and I found it brings out your soul.”

“It is very emotional, very evocative and that is why I carried on in Spanish. It was beautiful.”

The book is comprised of rhyming poems, and Ms Moore can write a poem in as little as five minutes.

There are about 15 poems in English, but the remaining 350 are in Spanish.

Some of the poems are short and some are longer, “I don’t want people to get bored,” she laughed.

“There are lots of different types of poems, funny ones, innuendo ones, sexual ones, I have written about everything you can think of. Alzheimer, bullying, nature, chocolate, crisps, it’s about everything. My book is very entertaining,” she added.

Each book can be autographed and dedicated.

At present while she does not have a permanent location to sell the book, she has been filling up her shopping trolley and walking the streets selling it.

She is contactable on 20066591 or 54072422 and each book is £20.

“It took me one and a half years to write this book so I don’t think it is a lot of money,” she said.

“It’s one and a half years of my life but I wanted to do this for cancer because lots of people are dying of cancer.”

“Last year a girl I have known since I was little, she was like my daughter, died when she was only 44 years old when she died.”

“She left behind two children and grandchildren, one of her daughters were pregnant when she died so she will never know her granddaughter. That hit me. I have lost a lot of people from cancer but that hit me really bad. The book is dedicated to her as well.”

