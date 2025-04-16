Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Charities express gratitude for legacy gift from the late Aida Hernandez

By Chronicle Staff
16th April 2025

Gibraltar Alzheimer's and Dementia Society (GADS), Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the Friends of Mount Alvernia have expressed their heartfelt thanks following a generous legacy bequeathed by the late Aida Hernandez.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar and GADS each received £33,000, while the Friends of Mount Alvernia received £2,000.

The three charities said the donation would have a lasting impact on their work and the support they provide within the community.

In a joint statement, they said: “Dedicating a legacy to charities like ours is a truly beautiful act of kindness, which has a lasting impact for our community and the work we all do.”

“Mrs Hernandez's generosity will go a long way in supporting the ongoing work and services provided by our three organisations to those in need in Gibraltar. We are deeply thankful for this remarkable gift.”

