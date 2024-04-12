Charity challenge from Aberdeen to Gibraltar fundraises for Prostate Cancer UK
By Nathan Barcio Four Air Traffic Controllers from the United Kingdom have the Rock in their sights as they prepare to fundraise for charity. Wayne Clarke, 57, who is based in Aberdeen, will be joined by Richard Fell, Harvey McVicar and Shaun Bellairs-Wray from the Swanwick Area Control Centre in a bid to raise money...
