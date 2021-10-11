Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Charity champion delivers inspirational talks to military personnel

By Chronicle Staff
11th October 2021

A Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Champion has been in Gibraltar to give inspirational talks to British Forces personnel stationed on the Rock.

CPO Andy Gibbs, who joined the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity in 2017, was invited by British Forces Gibraltar to talk to Royal Navy personnel from Gibraltar Squadron and HQ Staff about the role that the charity undertakes in supporting Royal Navy personnel and their families.

This was a chance for Gibraltar Squadron to thank the charity for grants which in the last year have supported the squadron in improvements to the outside family area, operational welfare support grant and funding for “Sailor of the Month” awards.

Mr Gibbs briefed personnel on key issues the charity is involved in going forward and talked about the positives of Pay Roll Giving and Legacy Giving to support the charity.

He said: “It’s not just about raising money, it’s about raising the charity’s profile.”

Mr Gibbs went on to thank the Commander British Forces Gibraltar and the Senior Royal Navy Warrant Officer for the invitation.

“It has been an honour to visit Gibraltar and spread the great work of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, especially to see how it is improving the lives of serving personnel and their families on the Rock,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Commanding Officer Gibraltar Squadron and the Staff Executive Officer for showing me around and looking at possible options the charity could be utilised to improve the time the sailors spend on the waterside.”

Most Read

Local News

Two RGP officers awarded medals of merit, as Guardia Civil colonel highlights ‘excellent cooperation’ with RGP

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Pair arrested for assault on law enforcement officers

Sat 9th Oct, 2021

Local News

Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

UK move on EU ID cards triggered passport stamps for Gib ‘blue card’ holders, Govt says

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Teaching staff redeployed over adherence to Covid-19 guidelines

11th October 2021

Local News
Teenager who burgled Sir Joe Bossano’s office jailed after breaching court order

11th October 2021

Local News
Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

11th October 2021

Local News
Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

11th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021