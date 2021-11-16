Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Charity Christmas cards still available

By Eyleen Gomez
16th November 2021

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar together with Interact (the junior arm of Rotary) held a Christmas Card Design Competition last year with the theme being ‘Christmas in Gibraltar’.

The first prize was won by Aleyna Kirk, year 7 of Bayside School and the second prize went to Grace Lister, year 13 of Westside School.

The Rotary Club still has a stock of cards for anyone wishing to send a lovely Gibraltar themed card to their friends and family.

The cards are available for purchase £5 for a packet of five from Radhika, 60 Main Street and Benjamin's, No. 6 Ocean Village Promenade. All monies raised will go to local charities.

