Charity Christmas cards still available

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar together with Interact (the junior arm of Rotary) held a Christmas Card Design Competition last year with the theme being ‘Christmas in Gibraltar’.

The first prize was won by Aleyna Kirk, year 7 of Bayside School and the second prize went to Grace Lister, year 13 of Westside School.

The Rotary Club still has a stock of cards for anyone wishing to send a lovely Gibraltar themed card to their friends and family.

The cards are available for purchase £5 for a packet of five from Radhika, 60 Main Street and Benjamin's, No. 6 Ocean Village Promenade. All monies raised will go to local charities.