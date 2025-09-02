Charity dog nail trim event to raise funds for Cancer Relief

Fur-e-Tails by Ella, a local dog grooming business, will host a charity dog nail trim event in support of Cancer Relief Gibraltar on Thursday.

The event, organised in partnership with Morrisons and Cancer Relief, will take place on from 9am to 12.30pm in the Morrisons car park. Dog owners will be able to have their pets’ nails trimmed in exchange for a donation to the charity.

She said she was honoured to support Cancer Relief, noting that the cause is close to her heart.

All funds raised on the day will go to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.