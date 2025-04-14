Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to run on the Gibraltar runway during an Airfield Charity Fun Run taking place on June 21.

The event, open to all fitness levels, offers participants a chance to run while enjoying views of the Rock from the runway. A minimum of 50% of registration fees will be donated to a UK children’s charity, a local Gibraltar charity, and an MOD charity.

Marshallers and security staff will be present to ensure the safety of participants. All persons entering or exiting the site may be subject to security searches.

A 5km run and a 1km children’s fancy dress run will begin at 5pm. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times, including during the run.

Gates will open at 4pm, with registration and ticket scanning taking place in the Western Hangar.

Entry to RAF Gibraltar will be from Winston Churchill Avenue just north of The Sundial Roundabout.

A warm-up session will begin at 4:30pm on the Southern dispersal. The latest arrival time at the gate is 4:45pm, after which no further access will be granted.

A bag drop and facilities will be available for participants. Spectators will be directed to a designated area on the runway.

To prevent waste on the airfield, no food or drink vendors will be present. Participants will receive a bottle of water after completing the run, and additional bins will be placed throughout.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal.

To enter go to https://www.buytickets.gi/events/run-the-runway-1020