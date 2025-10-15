Charity grant boosts well-being initiatives at St Bernadette’s

The Disability Society held a reception with the staff and service users of St Bernadette's on Tuesday afternoon to showcase the impact of a £31,000 Recovery and Resilience Grant from the Charities Aid Foundation, supported by Playtech, that the society has used for equipment and therapies over the past year or so.

Also in attendance was the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez and members of the Care Agency management team.

Chairperson of the Disability Society, Debbie Borastero, told the Chronicle that the grant was secured after a collaborative effort with the management of St Bernadette’s, and it has funded a range of therapies and equipment for service users.

“We paid for therapies, we bought equipment, and that’s how we’ve spent the money,” she said.

The funding has also covered a year’s worth of drama therapy, music therapy, and well-being sessions, all aimed at supporting the service users’ needs.

Among the new additions is the innovative ‘magic table’ exercise equipment, as well as other items such as the pagoda and new awnings in the garden.

“We are proud to publicise this project, which has had a very positive effect for the service users who have benefited from it,” Mrs Borastero told those gathered.

“The long-term effects of the pandemic on mental health have been profound, especially for those with learning disabilities. This funding has allowed us to continue delivering accessible and affordable services.”

Special thanks were extended to the providers of drama therapy, music therapy, art therapy, and the well-being team, as well as all those who helped source and improve equipment.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez expressed her gratitude to the society and said: “We are here today to thank the Disability Society for their continued support and advocacy for the rights of those with disabilities. Their efforts make a real difference in our community.”

Rachel Tobelem, an occupational therapist and a manager at St Bernadette’s, has played a key role in developing and managing the therapy and sensory rooms for 20 years.

She described how donations from organisations like PlayTech and the Disability Society have enabled the purchase of essential equipment, such as a cycle machine and the versatile ‘magic table’.

These tools are integral to the therapeutic program, offering physical, cognitive, and social benefits to users with varying abilities, she said.

The magic table is highly adaptable, allowing for interactive activities that can be tailored to different skill levels and projected onto various surfaces, making it accessible even for those confined to bed.

Other items in the Snoezelen Multi-Sensory Environment allow users to be hoisted onto the special mats and take part in various activities, many of which are interactive including some with simple touch features.

While the donation of £31,000 has been made public, the society often provides therapist-recommended equipment for private individuals, but does this discreetly.

“It’s not often that people see us out in the press saying ‘This is what we bought’ because we don’t want to put people on the spot,” Mrs Borastero said.

“But when it’s something like this, we wanted to take the opportunity to actually get out there and say, we do spend your money in a way that it’s meant to be spent.”

She also extended its gratitude to all donors, especially those who contribute on Flag Day and through other means.