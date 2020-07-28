Charity ride across Europe warms hearts in difficult times
Tired, but with a broad smile and arms raised, Jelle Mars wobbled slightly on Tuesday as he dismounted from his bike at the end of a gruelling 25-day journey from the Netherlands to Gibraltar to raise awareness for a charity that encourages disabled children to take up sport. With approximately 3,000kms under his belt, the...
