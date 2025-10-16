Charity run returns as The Great Trafalgar Run to support SSAFA

A 12-hour charity relay up and down the Rock of Gibraltar will take place this Saturday, October 18, as part of the third annual running event now officially renamed The Great Trafalgar Run.

The event coincides with the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and has been renamed in honour of the historic naval victory of 1805.

This year’s run will raise funds for SSAFA Gibraltar, with a focus on supporting the mental health of the military and veterans’ community.

Around 20 runners will take part in pairs throughout the day, starting from either Jews Gate or O'Hara's Battery at 6am.

However, the event is open to the public and people can take part for as many relays as they can.

The event is described as a community-focused initiative prioritising teamwork and mental health awareness. As a result, organisers are encouraging both runners and walkers to take part.

“It’s not a race,” said Ben Mead, one of the organisers.

“It’s about getting to the top, supporting each other, and understanding the everyday struggles that many face, especially those dealing with mental health challenges.”

Participants can join at any time and donations can be made via the JustGiving page or in person, with volunteers collecting on Main Street and at the Lord Nelson pub in Casemates from late afternoon.

“As someone who is diagnosed with Complex PTSD from serving in the military, your donations we help others suffering to get the help and support they need,” said Mr Mead.

In a message of support, the team also received a letter from King Charles III, wishing them well in their efforts as the head of SSAFA.

For more information or to donate, visit the JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ssafa-gib-grearafalgar-run