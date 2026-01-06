Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Jan, 2026

Features

Charity set up to support those with Crohn’s, colitis and stoma bags in Gibraltar

In December the Moorish Castle was lit up purple to raise awareness of IBD conditions

By Eyleen Gomez
6th January 2026

Lauren Farmer is spearheading an initiative to raise awareness and improve facilities for individuals with invisible disabilities, particularly those with stoma bags and inflammatory bowel conditions.

She has also set up IBD Awareness Gibraltar, a small charity focused on supporting anyone living with Crohn’s, Ulcerative Colitis or other inflammatory bowel diseases.

“These conditions can be invisible but have a huge impact, and my hope is to raise a bit more understanding and make it easier for people here to feel supported,” she said.

"It is a very unspoken about subject therefore people who suffer and live with it are reluctant to speak out about it.”

“It can be embarrassing at points especially when out and needing a bathroom urgently, but venues are reluctant to let you use the facilities unless you are a paying customer.”

“I want to highlight what can make life easier for people with IBD and hope to do this through awareness days and fundraising days.”

During her 14-year battle with ulcerative colitis, she has had multiple surgeries, including a stoma bag fitting in July 2023 and a subsequent J-pouch procedure, which dramatically improved her quality of life.

As she underwent these procedures and endured the discomfort and urgency for a toilet associated with her condition she kept thinking that there's no awareness in Gibraltar.

“There's a very small group of people that would understand it and would acknowledge what it was. And it's one of those hidden disabilities,” she told the Chronicle.

Speaking on her experiences of changing a stoma bag on the Rock in public facilities she stated that there have been times where there is no lock on the door and her children have to stand guard. Or there is no shelving within the cubicle or disabled toilet to place her supplies. But, perhaps most upsetting and unsettling, is the lack of hygiene.

“If there was a shelf, I wouldn't have sat any supplies on it. They were dirty,” she said, while noting that intestines are exposed when someone changes a bag and a hygienic environment is essential to reduce the risk of infection.

In addition, she noted that some public bathrooms are also used as a storeroom or “office” for cleaning staff with coats being hung up.

These are “definitely not something that it's comfortable and enjoyable,” she said.

With her charity now being set up she is in the process of raising funds
.
Funds will help with the production of information leaflets and others methods to bring awareness or give support to those in need.

Ms Farmer believes that currently on the Rock there are over 500 people with Crohn's and or Colitis, about 30 of these would be stoma bag users.

Support for these people is needed she said, counselling services is also needed for those who have been recently diagnosed, especially younger people who may have fears regarding pregnancy as well as the effect it will have on their life and their body.

Ms Farmer knows most toilets, public and business on the Rock the vast majority of the public facitlies need upgrading some by minor amendments, others need more. The opening hours of facilities are also an issue, these can limit the hours a person with bowel issues can be outside enjoying their life. A late evening walk at Europa Point is out of the question. Same with regards to the Small Boat Marina where there are no facilities. In addition, the first toilet available for cruise ship passengers is at the end of Watergardens and it is not always operational.

With some people needing to use the bathroom over a dozen times a day clean, open and accessible toilets are needed on the Rock she said.

And she is hoping that the Government takes on her concerns and that of other residents on the Rock and make some changes.

To find out more information on the charity find it on Instagram @ibd_awareness_gibraltar

