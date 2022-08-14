Charity swim raises £5,000 for Animals in Need Foundation

A charity swim organised by Royal Gibraltar Police officer Tania Moreno recently raised over £5,000 for the Animals in Need Foundation (AINF).

The event saw 28 police officers and 21 members of the public come together at the Gasa Indoor Swimming Pool to swim laps of the pool from 9am to 6pm.

The swimmers covered a total of 35km between them, which equates to the distance from Gibraltar to Morocco and back.

The charity currently looks after more than 50 abandoned dogs, with the funds raised from the event going towards kennel and vets’ fees, medication, dog food and obedience training.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that took part in some way at our second annual sponsored swim event,” Ms Moreno said.

She has also been a volunteer for AINF for the past five years.

“The day was a huge success and we managed to raise some much needed funds for our doggies,” she said.

“It was such a fun event and there are so many people to thank, but a special mention to the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, the staff at GASA and the helpful and friendly lifeguards on duty.”

“A huge thank you to each and every participant and to every person who has kindly contributed and sponsored.”

“A special mention to 11-year-old Charlie Balloqui who raised the most funds – a whopping £600 on his own – thank you for being so kind.”

“And of course, this could not have been possible without the support of the Animals in Need Foundation Team. A special thanks to my colleagues for going the extra mile for us too.

“We had experienced swimmers, the not so experienced ones, the floaters, the mystery swimmers, the ones who collected money and could not come and the supporters who came in for a chat or to donate.

“Thank you to all on behalf of our dogs.”