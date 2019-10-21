Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Charity takes stand against bullying

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2019

‘I’m Against Bullying’ a charity launched by Chairperson Zyna Llufrio is raising awareness of the negative effects bullying can cause in both childhood and adulthood. The charity is calling for mutual respect and highlighting the longstanding issues caused by bullying. ‘I’m Against Bullying’ was founded a year ago by a group of five mothers after...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar heads to the polls

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Local News

GSLP/Liberals win third term in office in Brexit election

Fri 18th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Charity takes stand against bullying

21st October 2019

Local News
CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

20th October 2019

Local News
Gibraltar is ‘ready for Brexit’, Chief Secretary says

20th October 2019

UK/Spain News
Defiant La Linea calls on Madrid not to use cross-border workers as Brexit 'cannon fodder'

19th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019