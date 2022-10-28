Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Oct, 2022

Charity talk leads to support for Action4Schools

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2022

Jimmy Bruzon from Action4Schools was recently invited to talk to the Catholic Cursillo Movement at St Paul's Church.

Following his talk on the work the charity is doing in Sierra Leone with respect to building wells, schools and funding hernia operations he was presented with a cheque for £250.

“This kind donation will pay for two young patients' hernia operations in Sierra Leone,” Mr Bruzon told the Chronicle.

“Many members of the movement came forward wanting to set up standing orders which is really fantastic as it allows the charity to plan ahead and will allow for more of this life changing and lifesaving operations to be done.”

Anyone wishing to donate or set up a standing order can contact Mr Bruzon on 5763100.
To donate :
Action4schools-Sierra Leone
NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR
Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60

