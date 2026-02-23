Charity walk raises funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Some 200 walkers took part in the first Beyond the Rock Invitational raising funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and promoting the MedSteps5 brand.

The initiative was organised by Mark Cooper and sponsored by Sovereign and Livescore, with sponsors invited to gather teams to participate in what was described as an experiment to assess whether the event could be held annually.

Participants met at 7am before being transported to Castellar Zoo for the start of the walk.

Following a safety briefing by the organiser, walkers set off along the Canal Hidrografica del Sur for the first 13km leg to Venta Juan Carlos in San Bernando, where breakfast was provided.

After the break, participants continued along the River Guadarranque, passing behind a solar farm before heading back towards Gibraltar.

Some walkers stopped for refreshments near the border or returned home to Spain, while others completed the full 29.5km route, finishing at the M.A.G. in Wellington Front.

The event aimed to raise valuable funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar while testing the logistics of staging a larger annual walk beyond the Rock.