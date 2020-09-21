Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Charles: Climate crisis will ‘dwarf’ impact of coronavirus

Niall Carson

By Press Association
21st September 2020

By Ted Hennessey, PA

The Prince of Wales has warned that the climate crisis will “dwarf” the impact of coronavirus.

Charles, speaking via a recorded message from Birkhall in the grounds of Balmoral, said that “swift and immediate action” needs to take place.

The prince, a keen environmentalist, said the Covid-19 pandemic is a “window of opportunity” to reset the economy for a more “sustainable and inclusive” future.

The message, to be played at the virtual opening of Climate Week on Monday afternoon, said: “Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future.

“In other words, the global pandemic is a wake-up call we cannot ignore…

“…[the environmental] crisis has been with us for far too many years – decried, denigrated and denied.

“It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Charles, 71, who tested positive for coronavirus in March, previously urged members of the Commonwealth to come together to tackle climate change.

He also called on business and political leaders to embrace a radical reshaping of economies and markets in order to tackle the crisis at the Davos summit back in January.

The prince has also met teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Last month a study suggested the global lockdown will have a “negligible” impact on rising temperatures but a green recovery could avert dangerous climate change.

Experts led by the University of Leeds found that lockdowns caused a fall in transport use, as well as reductions in industry and commercial operations, cutting the greenhouse gases and pollutants caused by vehicles and other activities.

However the impact is only short-lived, with analysis showing that even if some measures last until the end of 2021, global temperatures will only be 0.01C lower than expected by 2030.

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Smoking quit rate in 2020 ‘highest in more than a decade’

21st September 2020

UK/Spain News
Octogenarian takes to the skies for charity wing walk

21st September 2020

UK/Spain News
Key Spanish diplomat in post-Brexit talks dies suddenly

21st September 2020

UK/Spain News
European cities including announce new restrictions as Covid-19 cases soar

18th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020