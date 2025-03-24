Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Charles Sisarello on his new book ‘British Overseas Territories Family’

Charles Sisarello.

By Nathan Barcio
24th March 2025

Former trade unionist Charles Sisarello has recently released a book called ‘British Overseas Territories Family’.

He has authored two books which both have Gibraltar as their focal points.

Mr Sisarello wrote his first book ‘Diary of a Trade Unionist of Gibraltar’ in lockdown, which documents events he witnessed during his time as a trade unionist.

The book also analyses Gibraltar society from the 1950s onwards and how it developed economically, politically and culturally.

He covers the time when the MOD “had 70% of the territory” when there was a “huge housing problem”.

“That's one of the areas I have touched on,” he said.

He also delves into the closure of the frontier and its impact.

Mr Sisarello said that the book “also serves as a reference book”, and is helpful in educating others on Gibraltar’s history.

His second book, ‘British Overseas Territories Family’ aims to educate the community on the British Overseas Territories and to provide a deeper insight into them rather than just knowing their names.

The book analyses the relationship such territories have with the UK, as well as discussing the Commonwealth.

“Let's say the infrastructure, the political system, the economic system, the housing system, the health system,” he said.

“So it's, in a way, a detailed analysis of each British Overseas Territory.”

The books are available at the Heritage Trust, Eroski, and BOOKGem.

