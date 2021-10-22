Charlie Conroy gets 9th Dan, second highest accolade in Judo
After sixty years serving the community through the sport of judo Sensai Charlie Conroy received one of highest accolades in the sport as he was presented with the 9th Dan. His brother, twenty years his junior, who has been alongside him since the age of three also receiving the 7th Dan. The presentation took place...
