Fri 7th Oct, 2022

Charlie Cumbo takes on role of Youth Co-ordinator at Lincoln Red Imps

By Stephen Ignacio
7th October 2022

Former Gibraltar national team head coach, prior to UEFA Membership, Charlie Cumbo has been appointed as Lincoln Red Imps new Youth Co-ordinator.
Speaking to Lincoln Red Imps official website Mr Cumbo said on his appointment, “In my opinion, one of the most important and investment-worthy aspects of a football club is its youth development policy, namely its coaching structure,” said Cumbo. “My role will consist of assisting the coaching of the club’s youth levels by providing guidelines and advice, as well as assessing our coaches and providing match analysis for our junior 11-aside games.  “The club is renowned for the quality of its development policy and its stock-in trade has been and continues to be so, the production of young players progressing to represent Gibraltar at the highest levels.  “This has always been the club’s top priority. Our team of coaches are devoted to nothing but the successful development of our young players. “A structured programme, consisting of team building and safeguarding our youth, has already commenced and I am exciting to see our young stars develop into top-flight athletes.  “I am obsessively interested in the pursuit of bringing excellence to all we do in this respect and I am excited to have been given this opportunity.” 

