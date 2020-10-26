Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Sports

Charlie Lavarello wins Kings Cup in dramatic finish

By Stephen Ignacio
26th October 2020

Charlie and Hamish finish on equal points but Charlie takes the championship with a higher number of wins during the season.
Micko Capurro finishes just one point behind the leaders.
Louis Triay Snr wins the Patron series.

In a thrilling finale, all 3 boats went into the last race with a realistic chance of a winning the Kings Cup but it was Charlie Lavarello who sailed an incredible last beat to get second place just 1 second ahead of Nick Cruz in the last race who takes the 2020 championship ahead of Hamish Risso by virtue of the fact that he had more wins during the season.

Patron 3

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong and Andrew Alcantara)
Louis Triay Snr in Viking (Crew Louis Triay Jr and Paul Henning)
Hamish Risso in Fencer (Crew Paul Borda & Miro Kunes)

Patron 4

Louis Triay Snr in Viking (Crew Louis Triay Jr and Paul Henning)
Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong and Andrew Alcantara)
Nick Cruz in Eos (Crew Joey Imossi)

Patron Series (Overall)

Louis Triay Snr in Viking (Crew Louis Triay Jr and Paul Henning)
Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong and Andrew Alcantara)

Kings Cup – Final Championship positions

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong and Andrew Alcantara) – 28 points
Hamish Risso in Fencer (Crew Paul Borda & Miro Kunes) – 28 points
Micko Capurro in Andromeda (Crew Michael Double and Esther Sanchez del Pozo)

