Fri 15th Jul, 2022

Charlie Stagnetto wind the Louis W. Triay Trophy Qualifying Race

By Guest Contributor
15th July 2022

The qualifying race for the Louis W. Triay Trophy was held this evening in a nice Easterly breeze which faded as the evening wore on.

In an almost identical start to Saturdays race, Charlie Stagnetto got the best start by tacking off to the South, whilst Hamish Risso once again struggled to hold off Charlie Lavarello and John Bassadone below him and also tacked off to the South.

By the time they reached the airfield for the first time, Charlie Stagnetto was first but a mistake in going too far North, allowed Hamish to capitalise and take the lead to round the first mark ahead of the fleet.

Hamish held this lead on the run down to the RAF mark but on the way back to Western Beach Charlie Stagnetto’s better tactics in the fading wind, saw him overtake Hamish and take the lead once more.

From here on in it was plain sailing for Charlie Stagnetto who took the win comfortably followed by Hamish Risso in second and Charlie Lavarello in third.

In all, the following 6 boats qualified for Saturday’s final of the Louis W. Triay :

Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn
Hamish Risso in Fencer
Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis
Nick Cruz in Eos
John Bassadone in Emendek
Michael Double in Flash

These 6 boats will contest a series of 5 races against each of the other qualifiers in a “mano a mano” or one v one racing format (like the Americas Cup) rather in the usual fleet races that are used to decide the rest of the trophies.

