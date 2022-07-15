Charlie Stagnetto wind the Louis W. Triay Trophy Qualifying Race

The qualifying race for the Louis W. Triay Trophy was held this evening in a nice Easterly breeze which faded as the evening wore on.

In an almost identical start to Saturdays race, Charlie Stagnetto got the best start by tacking off to the South, whilst Hamish Risso once again struggled to hold off Charlie Lavarello and John Bassadone below him and also tacked off to the South.

By the time they reached the airfield for the first time, Charlie Stagnetto was first but a mistake in going too far North, allowed Hamish to capitalise and take the lead to round the first mark ahead of the fleet.

Hamish held this lead on the run down to the RAF mark but on the way back to Western Beach Charlie Stagnetto’s better tactics in the fading wind, saw him overtake Hamish and take the lead once more.

From here on in it was plain sailing for Charlie Stagnetto who took the win comfortably followed by Hamish Risso in second and Charlie Lavarello in third.

In all, the following 6 boats qualified for Saturday’s final of the Louis W. Triay :

Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn

Hamish Risso in Fencer

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis

Nick Cruz in Eos

John Bassadone in Emendek

Michael Double in Flash

These 6 boats will contest a series of 5 races against each of the other qualifiers in a “mano a mano” or one v one racing format (like the Americas Cup) rather in the usual fleet races that are used to decide the rest of the trophies.