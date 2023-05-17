Charlie’s Boys Crowned Darts Champions in GDA Cup

The GFDH hosted an exciting night of darts as several teams competed for the highly coveted GDA Cup championship. In the end, it was Charlie’s Boys, representing Charlie’s in Marina Bay, who emerged as the champions, securing the title with impressive performances throughout the tournament.

Charlie’s Boys started their campaign with a dominant 6-1 victory over Trafalgar Sports Bar in the quarter-finals. They then faced a tough challenge from College Plater in the semi-finals but managed to come out on top with a score of 5-2.

In the final, Charlie’s Boys faced off against Varyl Begg in a closely contested match. The two teams fought tooth and nail, with the lead changing hands multiple times. However, it was Charlie’s Boys who ultimately prevailed, winning the match 4-3 in the last leg decider and clinching the championship title.

Charlie’s Boys were in full voice, cheering on their team with great enthusiasm. The players themselves displayed remarkable skill and composure under pressure, showcasing why they were the best team in the tournament.

The team can now bask in the glory of their championship win, and they will undoubtedly be looking forward to defending their title in the next edition of the GDA Cup in 2024. - GDA