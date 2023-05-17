Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Charlie’s Boys Crowned Darts Champions in GDA Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
17th May 2023

The GFDH hosted an exciting night of darts as several teams competed for the highly coveted GDA Cup championship. In the end, it was Charlie’s Boys, representing Charlie’s in Marina Bay, who emerged as the champions, securing the title with impressive performances throughout the tournament.
Charlie’s Boys started their campaign with a dominant 6-1 victory over Trafalgar Sports Bar in the quarter-finals. They then faced a tough challenge from College Plater in the semi-finals but managed to come out on top with a score of 5-2.
In the final, Charlie’s Boys faced off against Varyl Begg in a closely contested match. The two teams fought tooth and nail, with the lead changing hands multiple times. However, it was Charlie’s Boys who ultimately prevailed, winning the match 4-3 in the last leg decider and clinching the championship title.
Charlie’s Boys were in full voice, cheering on their team with great enthusiasm. The players themselves displayed remarkable skill and composure under pressure, showcasing why they were the best team in the tournament.
The team can now bask in the glory of their championship win, and they will undoubtedly be looking forward to defending their title in the next edition of the GDA Cup in 2024. - GDA

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Concern as NatWest announces move to close pooled client accounts

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Fresh vision for Fortress House Gallery

Sat 13th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Futsal national squads back in action

17th May 2023

Sports
Lions top both group one and group two in Women's Futsal league

17th May 2023

Sports
Galliano and Hewitt qualify for PDC World Cup of Darts

17th May 2023

Sports
Gibraltar hockey prepares to compete in Europe

17th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023