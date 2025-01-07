Charlotte hits the right notes to start 2025 with two records

Gibraltar Under 18 runner Charlotte Peat was to start her 2025 track campaign with two national records to her name, making it three records in just over a week.

Youngster Charlotte Peat recorded her first record on the 28th Deember at a Controll FAA Short Track event at Antequerra. A favorite indoor facility for local runners in recent years, Charlotte was to take on the indoor 60m sprint where she was to record an impressive 8.38 seconds breakingg the under 18 female national record.

She was to go on to break her own time just days later.

Competing once again at the same facilities she was to record an 8.33 seconds for the 60m on Saturday, January 4.

She was to add to her records taking on the 200m indoor event.

Once again she was to walk away with an under 18 female Gibraltar National Record finishing with a 27.84 seconds time. Shaving close to half a second from Norcady Reyes 2020 record of 28.47 seconds., also completed at the age of 16.

Charotte’s emergence as one of the growing talents in the sport bodes well for the female track scene with expectations for national records to continue tumbling.

