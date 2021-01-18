Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Charlyann Pizzarello Named to the Graceland University Fall 2020 Dean's List

By Stephen Ignacio
18th January 2021

After completing her four years with Graceland university where she has notched several keys success Gibraltar women’s international Charlyann Pizzarello was named for the dean’s list at the start of this month. The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2020 fall term was announced at the start of a January with Charlyann Pizzarello included in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Pause for thought

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK mulls fast-tracking Gib food shipments during Kent disruption

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Local News

Lockdown restrictions likely until end of January, Picardo tells Parliament

Fri 15th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Football rolls out in support of frontlines

18th January 2021

Sports
One thousand children to receive free stationary

18th January 2021

Sports
The mid season movers

18th January 2021

Sports
Fourth clubs to head to Europe as new Europa Conference League due to start

16th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021