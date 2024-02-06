#Chasing Nelson: El William
I’ve been enjoying Gabriel Moreno’s sonnets. He’s been posting them daily onto Facebook. At last count, he’s on fifty-two and is aiming to reach one hundred. They are unashamedly and playfully Llanito in form and content, odes to important people in his life and locations of importance around Gibraltar, steeped in memory. From long-standing institutions...
