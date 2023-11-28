#Chasing Nelson Look West
One of the many nice things about being married into an American family is partaking in Thanksgiving. In particular, an Appalachian family takes the food very seriously. It’s not too different from our Llanito Christmas comelonas. Un buen jamón, baked slices of potato in layers of cheese, abichuelas fried with taquitos de tocino. My personal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here