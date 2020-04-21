Cheshire Home appeals for donations

The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group has received an urgent request from the Dar El Hana Committee that runs Cheshire Home in Tangier.

A group of 14 residents remain at the home tended by a reduced number of carers, and will stay there during the whole month of Ramadan as the Moroccan Government has extended the lockdown period until May 20.

The Committee has requested €3,500 to help meet the costs of the residents and carers.

The charity is appealing to the public for donations.

Donations can be made in sterling via bank transfer to:

Gibraltar International Bank

Account name: The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group

Account number: 07095001

Sort code: 60-83-14