For Christian Santos, the Minister for Equality, Pride Month is both a celebration of how far Gibraltar has come and a reminder that the journey towards equality is not yet complete.

Growing up in Gibraltar during the 1980s and 1990s, Mr Santos believes Gibraltar is a very different place today, shaped by landmark reforms, including marriage equality, as well as a broader shift in social attitudes.

Mr Santos, as an openly gay public figure, has witnessed that transformation first-hand. In this interview, he reflects on the milestones that have defined the LGBTQ+ community’s progress, and the role Pride continues to play in promoting inclusion.

But he also looks ahead to the next stage, highlighting the importance of education and awareness, ongoing engagement with the LGBTQ+ community, and proposed legislation on conversion therapy and hate crime protections for transgender people that is due to be debated in Parliament.

Q. Gibraltar has seen significant legislative changes in the last decade. Looking back at your own experience growing up in Gibraltar, how does the current atmosphere for LGBTQ+ youth compare to your own memories?

A. Gibraltar in 2026 is a very different place to that of my youth in the 1980s and 1990s.

Clearly, important legislative changes have played a crucial role in ensuring the LGBTQ+ community have the same rights as everyone else, and that this in turn has helped to transform Gibraltar’s cultural norms and values.

The acute fear, shame and stigma that was very often felt by young people when I was growing up is much less prevalent and young people are now freer to talk about their sexual orientation.

Q. Does being LGBTQ+ in a close-knit community like Gibraltar offer unique challenges or advantages compared to larger cities?

A. A larger city can of course feel safer, giving a level of anonymity for anyone coming from a small place, with that feeling perhaps even more for someone from the LGBTQ+ community.

I know that many people from Gibraltar from my generation and before felt they had to leave because they did not feel accepted, but many have now returned.

This shows just how much the social climate has changed and how far we have come.

Q. What do you consider to be the single most important milestone for the local community since the first Pride celebrations began?

A. The celebrations we see now on the last Saturday of June have been organised by the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee since 2022, but Pride has been marked in Gibraltar since 2013.

As a young man I believed I would never be able to marry the person I loved and live my life authentically and openly, so one of the most important legislative milestones was same-sex civil partnerships and same-sex marriage.

Q. You have often been a "first" in many of your public roles. How much of your personal identity do you bring into your political and public work, and do you feel a specific responsibility to represent the LGBTQ+ community in those spaces?

A. I am very aware that I can be a positive role model for young LGBTQ+ people, and it is therefore important to me to always be myself in my public life.

Role models were generally scarce when I was growing up, so I feel I have a responsibility to be one for young people whenever possible, and this is something I am genuinely honoured to do.

I feel the most important part of my advocacy is to live my life authentically.

Q. During your time as mayor, you opened the doors of City Hall to everyone. How did that period of high visibility impact the way the Gibraltarian public engages with LGBTQ+ issues?

A. During my time as mayor, I had the opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life.

I truly enjoyed my time in office, and I had the pleasure of meeting a great number of ordinary people who do extraordinary things for our community.

I presented myself comfortably as an openly gay man in the public eye, so this definitely facilitated conversations on LGBTQ+ issues.

Q. While Pride is a celebration, it is also a reminder of ongoing struggles. What is the core message you want Gibraltarians to take away from Pride Month this year?

A. The message is simple: Respect. Equality. Belonging.

We have distributed inclusive flags to all government departments, agencies and authorities across the public service with this message.

Q. How can Gibraltar ensure that Pride remains inclusive of all voices, including the trans community, non-binary individuals and LGBTQ+ people within the community?

A. I remain accessible in my role as Minister for Equality and meet with many people across Gibraltar.

I have a good working relationship with Gibraltar’s LGBTQ+ Committee, and my ministry is also in frequent contact with the Adult Gender Services and the GHA to ensure that we engage with key stakeholders and community groups.

Q. For a young person in Gibraltar who may be struggling with identity today, what resources or words of encouragement would you offer?

A. Support systems are so important.

Every person should know they are never alone, even if they feel they are the only person in the world feeling the way they do.

I would encourage them to speak to a trusted adult, at home, at school or in the youth setting. I am sure they will find their ‘people’ who will support them and encourage them to live their lives according to their true selves.

I would tell them that the only person they can be is themselves.

That is what makes them unique, so they need to know they are always enough and the world is a better place with the real them in it.

Q. What are the unfinished items on the agenda for LGBTQ+ equality in Gibraltar?

A. Education is key.

We have delivered a number of in-person training sessions on LGBTQ+ matters in collaboration with the Chair of the LGBTQ+ Committee through the Department of Personnel and Development and held online sessions on LGB awareness and trans awareness through a UK provider.

These sessions were for the public service, and we hope to extend this going forward.

We have published two Bills which will now be debated in Parliament, on Conversion Therapy (Prohibition) and anti-hate crime covering transgender people.