Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Chief Minister meets Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2025

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, met with the Leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, during his visit to London this week.

The meeting formed part of the Chief Minister’s high-level engagements in the UK capital surrounding Gibraltar Day in London. Discussions focused on Gibraltar’s relationship with the United Kingdom, ongoing cooperation in business and trade, and the shared commitment to prosperity across the British family of nations.

Mr Picardo said: “I was delighted to meet Kemi Badenoch and to hear her reaffirm the Conservative Party’s steadfast commitment to Gibraltar. We share the same belief in building prosperity through partnership, and in strengthening the enduring bond between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom based on shared values, mutual respect and our British identity.”

“I took the opportunity of our meeting to take Mrs Badenoch, at her request, through the issues that arise in respect of the UK/EU Treaty. The Conservative leader was very interested to understand the detail of the benefits to Gibraltar of the new proposed arrangements.”

“I was very grateful to see that she was genuinely interested in supporting Gibraltar, as has been the case with her predecessors and the various Conservative ministers and shadow ministers we have worked with in the past 14 years, not least Priti Patel and Wendy Morton, the current shadow Foreign and Europe ministers, respectively, and my dear friend James Cleverly, former Foreign Secretary.”

