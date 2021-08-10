Childline auction West Ham Shirt

A West Ham Shirt signed by England international and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was recently auctioned and raised £456 for Childline.

Childline volunteer Maria Carmen Lia has a nephew who is the goalkeeping coach at West Ham United, who arranged for Declan Rice to gift an autographed shirt to Maria Carmen as a kind fund raising gesture.

“It was a great fund-raising effort by Maria Carmen, who has volunteered for, and supported, Childline for many years,” Childline said.

After successfully bidding for the shirt at the fund-raiser, Mike Nicholls said: “I’ve supported West Ham all my life and usually attend a few games each season. So, with a charitable cause behind the bidding and a West Ham shirt signed by England’s best player, I just had to win it.”

“I am delighted to be the proud owner of the Childline Declan Rice signed shirt. Thank you Childline for organising the auction.”