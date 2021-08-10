Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Aug, 2021

Childline auction West Ham Shirt

Childline volunteer Maria Carmen Lia presented Declan Rice’s signed West Ham shirt to Mike Nicholls, CEO of Chesterton’s.

By Chronicle Staff
10th August 2021

A West Ham Shirt signed by England international and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was recently auctioned and raised £456 for Childline.

Childline volunteer Maria Carmen Lia has a nephew who is the goalkeeping coach at West Ham United, who arranged for Declan Rice to gift an autographed shirt to Maria Carmen as a kind fund raising gesture.

“It was a great fund-raising effort by Maria Carmen, who has volunteered for, and supported, Childline for many years,” Childline said.

After successfully bidding for the shirt at the fund-raiser, Mike Nicholls said: “I’ve supported West Ham all my life and usually attend a few games each season. So, with a charitable cause behind the bidding and a West Ham shirt signed by England’s best player, I just had to win it.”

“I am delighted to be the proud owner of the Childline Declan Rice signed shirt. Thank you Childline for organising the auction.”

 

