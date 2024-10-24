Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Childline Gibraltar expands its programme to secondary schools

By Chronicle Staff
24th October 2024

Childline Gibraltar has announced its expansion into secondary schools of its Resilient Minds programme.

This follows on from its success in primary schools, said the charity.

The programme now reaches students from Years 2 to 8 and is designed to equip young minds with the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate life’s challenges with confidence.

“In a world where setbacks and disappointments are inevitable, the Resilient Minds programme transforms these challenges into powerful stepping stones for personal growth,” said a statement from Childline Gibraltar.

“Rather than delivering content in traditional assemblies, sessions are conducted on a class-by-class basis, allowing for deeper engagement and tailored support that resonates with each unique group of students.”

Participants will dive into a variety of interactive activities, including lively group discussions, role-playing scenarios, and mindfulness exercises. It is hoped that these experiences not only foster emotional intelligence but also create a nurturing community where students can support one another in building resilience.

“Our goal is to nurture a generation of young adults who are not just academically ready, but also emotionally equipped to thrive amid life’s ups and downs,” said Caroline Carter, Chief Executive of Childline Gibraltar.

“By instilling the principles of resilience, we empower students to transform challenges into opportunities for success. Every child deserves the tools to flourish, and this programme is a vital step toward a brighter future.”

To further enhance the impact of the Resilient Minds programme, Childline Gibraltar invites companies and individuals interested in supporting this initiative to reach out.

Financial donations can make a significant difference in expanding the programme’s reach and effectiveness, said the charity.

Contact Ms Carter, at info@childline.gi for more details.

For more information about the Resilient Minds programme and how it’s making a difference, visit www.childline.gi or email info@childline.gi.

