Childline Gibraltar supports Gibraltar's National Domestic Abuse Strategy with the Launch of DART Programme

Childline Gibraltar has announced its involvement in Gibraltar's National Domestic Abuse Strategy 2023-2028 through the introduction of a ground-breaking new programme aimed at supporting children and mothers who have experienced domestic abuse.

The Domestic Abuse Recovering Together (DART) programme, developed by the NSPCC, has now been licensed to Childline, allowing them to deliver this evidence-based intervention to local families in need.

DART is a 10-week group work programme designed to empower children aged 7–14 years and their mothers who have faced the harrowing challenges of domestic abuse. This innovative programme places a strong emphasis on strengthening the mother/child relationship and helping them overcome the adverse effects of abuse.

By participating in DART, women and children can openly share their experiences, discuss their emotions, gain a deeper understanding of domestic abuse, and learn vital strategies for staying safe.

Commissioned by the Ministry of Justice, earlier this year in collaboration with the Care Agency, the DART programme is an integral part of Gibraltar's National Domestic Abuse Strategy 2023- 2028, a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing and combatting domestic abuse.

“Childline is honoured to be part of this crucial strategy, which underscores the commitment to the well-being of families in Gibraltar,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

“The DART programme’s evidence-based approach is built on years of research and expertise, making it a powerful tool for addressing the complex issues surrounding domestic abuse. By partnering with the Ministry of Justice and collaborating with the Care Agency, Childline is taking a significant step toward achieving the objectives set forth in Gibraltar's National Domestic Abuse Strategy 2023-2028.”

Childline CEO, Caroline Carter met with the Minister for Justice Nigel Feetham to present to him an overview of the training prior to its launch. Also present at the meeting was Samantha Sacramento, the former Minister for Justice, who originally commissioned the programme as Childline were keen to present the progress to her as well.

“Childline is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for children and families facing challenging circumstances. Our mission is to end cruelty to children in Gibraltar. Our involvement in Gibraltar's National Domestic Abuse Strategy is a testament to our commitment to creating a safer and more supportive environment for children and mothers,” said Ms Carter.

Mr Feetham added: “I was delighted to meet with Childline today to be briefed on this new programme and the impact that it is expected to have in forwarding our National Domestic Abuse Strategy.”

“The dedication of Childline, with the support of the Care Agency and my predecessor as Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, has got us to where we are today and ever closer to our goal of breaking the cycle of domestic abuse in Gibraltar. I would like to thank Samantha for giving up her time today to handover this matter to me and I look forward to speaking to Caroline again once the programme has started being delivered.”