Tue 26th Mar, 2024

Childline holds awareness campaign ‘Blue Week’

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2024

Blue Week’, Childline’s annual week of raising awareness, began on 11th March. In a year dominated by children’s mental health issues, online safety concerns and increased family pressures from the rising cost of living and domestic abuse, Childline’s services have been in demand more than ever before.

Childline Gibraltar's theme for 2024 was 'filling our bucket with kindness’. Childline Gibraltar are exploring the importance of filling each other's ‘buckets’ with acts of kindness. Each child left with a special 'bucket-filling' challenge to carry out, encouraging children & young people to spread kindness all around Gibraltar.

There were various activities going on throughout the week with Childline’s Charlie Bear visiting many locations around Gibraltar including schools, corporate supporters and even a visit to the Royal Gibraltar Police station.

During Blue Week, face-to-face assemblies and video presentations were delivered to all school year groups, thanks to the cooperation of the Department of Education and, thanks to the support of HM Government of Gibraltar, the Moorish Castle and the fountain roundabout were also lit up in blue.

On Wednesday 13, in the middle of the week, Childline hosted their ever-popular Blue Quiz for adults, as the main fundraising event of the week.

On Friday March 15, schools, organisations, businesses, and individual supporters wore blue, to show their support for Childline Gibraltar’s mission to end all forms of cruelty to children in Gibraltar.

“To achieve this together, we need to be able to reach out to all those children, parents and families that need us, when they need us,” a spokesperson for Childline said.
“So, Childline are encouraging members of the community to continue to like and share these photos online and tag the charity @childlinegibraltar & #ChildlineGib.”

“Remember, whatever your worry Childline Gibraltar are here to support and listen. The Helpline offers one to one, free & professional support, through Childline’s counselling model.”
Childline can be contacted via their free Helpline service every day by freephone 8008, live chat www.childline.gi, WhatsApp 58008288 and email 8008@childline.gi

Childline relies on the community’s support to provide its range of services to Gibraltar’s children and young people. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so online via their website https://childline.gi/get-involved/donate

