Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Childline inspires young people across Children’s Mental Health Week 2026

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2026

Childline Gibraltar is partnering with the Gibraltar Youth Service and the MOD community team for this Children’s Mental Health Week (9-15 February 2026) to deliver a new workshop exploring positive mental health and belonging, to around 150 children across four youth clubs.

Children’s Mental Health Week is now an internationally recognised week of action and awareness, highlighting the importance of good mental health and wellbeing for children and young people. This year’s theme, “This is My Place”, explores the vital role that belonging, in ourselves, at home, in school and in our communities, plays in how children feel and cope.

Throughout the week, Childline facilitators will visit four sessions (ages 7-11) at Gibraltar Youth Service clubs and MOD community youth clubs. Using games, discussion and creative activities, children will be invited to think about: Where and with whom they feel they belong, what makes their youth club feel like “my place”, simple ways they can help others feel they belong.

“Belonging is powerful for children’s mental health, but it looks different for everyone,” said Caroline Carter, CEO at Childline Gibraltar.

“Their safe place might be home, school, a youth club or a sports team. We want to start conversations that help children notice those places, where they feel safe, included and able to be themselves and recognise that Childline is always a place for them to feel safe to reach out to.”

Anyone concerned about a child can contact Childline on 8008 or Teenline on 8009 for confidential support, to empower them in supporting children and young people in their lives.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Brexit

UK Parliament briefings suggest ‘very positive support’ for UK and EU Gibraltar treaty, with caveats

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes chairs Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies environment ministers council

13th February 2026

Local News
Major art exhibition ‘Traces of Humanity’ to span UK and Gibraltar

13th February 2026

Local News
Governor's Meadow marks love and kindness week

13th February 2026

Local News
GHA unveils robotic surgery system to sponsors

13th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026