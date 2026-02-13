Childline inspires young people across Children’s Mental Health Week 2026

Childline Gibraltar is partnering with the Gibraltar Youth Service and the MOD community team for this Children’s Mental Health Week (9-15 February 2026) to deliver a new workshop exploring positive mental health and belonging, to around 150 children across four youth clubs.

Children’s Mental Health Week is now an internationally recognised week of action and awareness, highlighting the importance of good mental health and wellbeing for children and young people. This year’s theme, “This is My Place”, explores the vital role that belonging, in ourselves, at home, in school and in our communities, plays in how children feel and cope.

Throughout the week, Childline facilitators will visit four sessions (ages 7-11) at Gibraltar Youth Service clubs and MOD community youth clubs. Using games, discussion and creative activities, children will be invited to think about: Where and with whom they feel they belong, what makes their youth club feel like “my place”, simple ways they can help others feel they belong.

“Belonging is powerful for children’s mental health, but it looks different for everyone,” said Caroline Carter, CEO at Childline Gibraltar.

“Their safe place might be home, school, a youth club or a sports team. We want to start conversations that help children notice those places, where they feel safe, included and able to be themselves and recognise that Childline is always a place for them to feel safe to reach out to.”

Anyone concerned about a child can contact Childline on 8008 or Teenline on 8009 for confidential support, to empower them in supporting children and young people in their lives.