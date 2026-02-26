Childline invites businesses to support Blue Week 2026

Childline Gibraltar is inviting local businesses to take part in its Blue Week campaign, from March 9 to 13, by offering a range of partnership options to help fund its free services.

The charity said its services are entirely funded through donations and fundraising events, and that continued community support is needed to maintain and develop the help it offers to young people.

One of the main activities is a Blue Day, when companies are encouraged to invite staff to wear blue on Friday, March 13, or on any day during Blue Week to raise awareness of Childline’s work and to share a group photo on social media, tagging Childline Gibraltar and using the hashtag #ChildlineGib.

Companies are also being encouraged to organise staff donations, which can then be supplemented with additional funds from the business itself. Childline is asking firms to consider how many children they could help support by contributing to the campaign.

Businesses can additionally arrange a visit from Childline’s mascot, Charlie Bear, on Friday March 13 for a photo opportunity with staff. Requests for a visit can be made by emailing info@childline.gi.

As part of Blue Week, Childline will host a fundraising quiz on Wednesday, March 11. Teams of four to six people can enter, with prizes for the winning team. The cost is £20 per person, with paella provided.

For more information or to book a team, companies and individuals can email fundraising@childline.gi. The charity says the event will combine fundraising with an opportunity for team building.

Childline says its mission is to end all forms of cruelty to children in Gibraltar and is appealing for support to help children in need. Donations can also be made using a QR code promoted by the charity as part of the Blue Week campaign.