Childline sees 126% increase in calls this year, CEO says
Childline Gibraltar has implemented a call waiting system to cope with demand after a sharp increase of 126% in calls this year, its CEO Caroline Carter has said in the charity’s annual report. The report, which details the charity’s progress from July 2019 to June 2020, found a more than two-fold increase in the number...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here