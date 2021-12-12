Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 12th Dec, 2021

Local News

Childline to auction signed Formula One driver Kimi Räikkönen’s shirt

Childline volunteer Andrew Kimberley with his friend Mark Williams, a marine operator at Queensway Quay Marina.

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2021

A signed shirt donated to Childline after Kimi Räikkönen's yacht sailed into Queensway Quay Marina will be auctioned off to raise funds.

When Kimi Räikkönen's yacht sailed into Queensway Quay Marina recently, marine operator Mark Williams was part of the team tasked with securing the vessel and making sure that the crew were familiar with all the Marina's procedures.

Kimi, nicknamed 'The Iceman', is a Finnish racing driver, currently driving for Alfa Romeo Racing.

He won the 2007 Formula One World Championship driving for Scuderia Ferrrari and he also finished second in 2003 and 2005.

As Kimi's yacht completed its arrival procedures, the crew presented Mr Williams and team with one of his signed shirts and Mr Williams has generously donated the shirt to Childline to auction in order to raise much-needed funds.

To place a bid for the signed shirt please email info@childline.gi. All bids must be over £100 and placed by 5pm on 20th December.

The winner will be contacted individually and announced on our social media platforms.

